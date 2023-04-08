London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,408 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,022 ($99.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,598.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,582.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5,730.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($106.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,642.86%.

In related news, insider Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02). In related news, insider Martin Brand bought 9,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.21), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($423,065.01). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,933 shares of company stock valued at $257,794,562 and sold 24,656 shares valued at $192,583,919. Company insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

