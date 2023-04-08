Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

