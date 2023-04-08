Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

