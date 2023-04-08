Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) vs. Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.09 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.06 Lantheus $935.06 million 6.00 $28.07 million $0.34 244.41

Analyst Ratings

Lantheus has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantheus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lantheus has a consensus target price of $107.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lantheus 3.00% 51.60% 25.64%

Volatility & Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantheus has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lantheus beats Lucira Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico, third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and the EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.