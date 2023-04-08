Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $84.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

