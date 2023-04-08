Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

