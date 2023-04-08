Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.21. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

