Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 96,164 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,164 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 496,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

