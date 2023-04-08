Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
