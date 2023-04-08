Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys Shares of 403,943 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.82.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.