Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.8 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insiders

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.



