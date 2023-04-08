Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

