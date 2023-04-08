Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.61 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

