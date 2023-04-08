Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,260 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 608.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

