Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

