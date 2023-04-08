Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

