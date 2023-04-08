Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,455,000 after acquiring an additional 233,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after purchasing an additional 262,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

