Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,020 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

