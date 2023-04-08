Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,020 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ STNE opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
