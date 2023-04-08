Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

