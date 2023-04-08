Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

