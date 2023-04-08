Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baxter International Stock Performance

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.