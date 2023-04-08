Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,580,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 736,517 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

