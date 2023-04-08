Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

CHCT stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $946.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.29%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.