Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust
In related news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
CHCT stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $946.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.29%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.