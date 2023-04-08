Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

