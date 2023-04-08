Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.2 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAK. TD Cowen raised their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.