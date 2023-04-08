Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 167,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $204.44 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

