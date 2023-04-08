Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 10,896 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.