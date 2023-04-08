Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 126,727 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,727 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
