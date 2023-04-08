Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 19,947 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

