Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 814 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

