Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

MLM stock opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $386.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

