Mary Elizabeth Conlon Sells 10,867 Shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW) Stock

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDW – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $64,332.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at $724,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

biote Price Performance

BTMDW opened at $0.43 on Friday. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51.

Get biote alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTMDW. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in biote during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of biote by 3,889.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 461,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 449,715 shares during the last quarter.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.