Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

