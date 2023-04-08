Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

