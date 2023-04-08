Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PYPL stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.