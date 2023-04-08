Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.22) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

