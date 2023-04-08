Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $241,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Aflac by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

