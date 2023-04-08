Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $235,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The stock has a market cap of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

