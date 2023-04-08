Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 111 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

