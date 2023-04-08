Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,276 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

