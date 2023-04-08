MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Lowered to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

