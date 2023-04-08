Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,500.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,497.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,406.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

