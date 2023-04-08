MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

J opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.