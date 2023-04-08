MGO One Seven LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BATS:PAVE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.