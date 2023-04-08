MGO One Seven LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.