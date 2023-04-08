MGO One Seven LLC Has $329,000 Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,134,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.