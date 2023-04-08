MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

