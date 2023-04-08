MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $195.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

