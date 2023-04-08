MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.