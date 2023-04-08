MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.39 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.