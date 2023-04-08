MGO One Seven LLC Sells 142 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.62 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

